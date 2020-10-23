USATSI



The Minnesota Vikings defense has taken several steps backward this year and now knows for sure that it will be without one of its best players for the remainder of the season. According to a report from NFL Network, star edge rusher Danielle Hunter — who has yet to play this season — will have surgery on a herniated disc and will not play at all in 2020.

Hunter, 25, was the Vikings’ third-round pick in 2015. He was a rotational edge rusher for his first two seasons, then stepped into the starting lineup full-time in 2017. In five seasons with Minnesota, he’s racked up 54.5 sacks, including three seasons where he had 12.5 or more. In both 2018 and 2019, he collected 14.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl.

This offseason, the Vikings made several changes on defense, allowing longtime stalwarts like Everson Griffen, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander to leave in free agency. They added Yannick Ngakoue via trade (then traded him to the Ravens earlier today) and several defensive backs in the draft, hoping to make over a defense that backslid a bit last year.

But with Hunter sidelined and the young corners taking a while to get up to speed, Minnesota instead has a below-average defense against both the run and the pass, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA. With the team sitting at 1-5, Ngakoue now in Baltimore, and Hunter sidelined the rest of the way, it would not be surprising if more veteran players went out the door between now and the November 3 trade deadline.

Hunter, meanwhile, is on a considerably below-market deal for a pass rusher of his caliber and could try to engage the Vikings in extension negotiations. Minnesota still has him under contract through 2023, though, and might be reluctant to rip up a contract that far in advance. If things come to a head, Hunter himself could end up being dealt away as well.