The return of Big Ten Football is back and we’ll kick off the season with the #14 Wisconsin Badgers hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini from Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night.

Lovie Smith and the Fighting Illini are expected to make a big leap this year after finishing 6-7 last year but they will face a strong Wisconsin team, who has one of the best defenses in the country.

Can Illinois cover the double-digit spread against Wisconsin tonight? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

When: Friday, October 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Illinois was able to knock off Wisconsin last year as 30-point underdogs and in 2020 anything can happen. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening this year but I do see them covering against the Badgers, take the Illini to cover the spread.

Bet: Illinois +19.5

