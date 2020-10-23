“They caught up with us”- Mercedes chief Andrew Shovlin claims that Red Bull has come closer to them after the ban on the party mode.

Mercedes is now actively voicing that Red Bull is stepping closer against them, even though it is not significantly reflecting on the results.

But the Mercedes chief understands that Red Bull has managed to shorten the gap after the ban on the party mode in the middle of the season.

Shovlin says to Racefans.net: “During the year they caught up with us. The ban on changing engine settings has certainly brought them a step closer.

“I think they are developing faster than we are at the moment. Frankly, we have seen that in most recent years. Usually, they don’t start as fast as we start, but I can’t think of a year in which they weren’t very close to us in the end”.

Max Verstappen disagrees.

On Thursday Max Verstappen was asked about his views after Hamilton said that Red Bull was getting closer to them post the Eifel Grand Prix.

In reaction, Verstappen laughed off over it and claimed that Red Bull is much better. Though, the Dutch driver also admits that the car has gotten better, but it isn’t enough.

On the contrary, Verstappen’s entourage has shown resentments over Red Bull’s capabilities and now with the problem regarding the power unit; things are getting more uncertain.

With the current standings, Red Bull has no chance of toppling Mercedes in the remaining number of races. Moreover, it has been reported that Mercedes has stopped working on the developments of their W11 car.

Thus, giving the following teams to reduce the deficit, but at the same time reflects the dominance Mercedes is enjoying in the sport.