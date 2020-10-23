“That old man is a genius for a reason” – Jey Uso credits Vince McMahon for the storyline with cousin Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

2020 has been massive for the WWE and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief character is a massive hit with the fans and the fans are finally in adoration of Reigns. A lot of this success, however, can be credited to the unexpected feud between him and his cousin Jey Uso.

Also read: Huge push in store for Elias following move to WWE RAW

A hero is as good as the villain in the story allows him to be. In this case however, it’s the opposite. Jey Uso’s portrayal of the plucky underdog has allowed Reigns to look like a dominant manipulator who isn’t above using underhanded tactics in order to come out on top.

The choice to go with Jey was an inspired decision. Not many would have seen a tag team specialist being thrusted into the main event scene and thrive but here we are, witnessing one of the best stories told this year. This is why Vince McMahon is a genius according to the Jey.

Jey Uso credits Vince McMahon for the storyline with cousin Roman Reigns

“I never saw me in an angle with my cousin,” Jey said as a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast. “Nobody saw how good it would get. That’s why I’m fighting him in Hell in the Cell again for the Universal Championship. If it feels real to me, it is going to feel real to the people.”

When asked whose idea the whole storyline was, Jey answered:

“That old man (Vince McMahon) is a genius for a reason. I’m pretty sure he put that idea out there and his team was like, eh. It is working.”

Jey and Reigns told a classic at Clash of Champions. Refusing to acknowledge his cousin as the Tribal Chief, Jey got beaten up to a pulp until his brother Jimmy threw in the towel on his behalf. Two egos were broken that night. Reigns won without the acknowledgement of the person he beat while Jey lost without ever giving up. The two will now set the record straight with an ‘I Quit’ match inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

h/t WrestlingNews.co

Click here for more WWE News