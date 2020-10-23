Michael Jordan says the NBA is becoming less competitive than before due to the formation of superteams around the league.

With almost every single NBA champion for the past decade being a team with multiple superstars, there is very clearly a change in culture that has been brought upon in the NBA.

This change could be attributed to the fact that nowadays, star players around the league have much more leeway and freedom to pick and choose where they wish to play or who they wish to play with.

This sort of freedom was not easy to come by back in the 90s and the GOAT of the 90s, Michael Jordan, has a few choice words for the super teams that have been brewing for this past decade.

Also Read: ‘You’re never going to know who is the GOAT’: Michael Jordan explains his theory behind the GOAT debate

Michael Jordan speaks out about the formation of superteams in the NBA

Michael Jordan comes from an era where perhaps only 2 or 3 of the top players in the league had any say on where would like to go and play.

So obviously with this old-fashioned mindset, it would make sense that Jordan would disagree with the new-age way of winning chips.

In a recent interview, Jordan said, “I think you want to be able to have competitive balance in the league. If a player is able to choose/determine what team he wants to play for, then we are going to have a talent discrepancy in the league.”

He continued by saying, “You start seeing all the stars try to get together on the same team, but I think it’s going to start to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint. Only two teams will be great and the other 28 will be garbage.”

Also read: ‘The moment LeBron James took it personally’: When Lakers star used Michael Jordan’s motivation technique to destroy Warriors

Is Michael Jordan right?

There is validity to the 6x NBA champion’s opinion as stars teaming up is becoming a regular occurrence.

Michael Jordan won 2/6 championships with ZERO ALL STARS. He won all 6 championship with ONE ALL STAR or less and he never played on a team with 2 all stars yet people say he had some unbeatable “super team”. That’s using hindsight because in the moment those finals were 50/50. pic.twitter.com/AWM7qYxkkV — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) January 24, 2019

The only team that did not go through any blockbuster trade to win it all in this past decade would be the 2011 Dallas Mavericks.

Every team following this was a superteam, such as the LeBron-led Heat or Cavs, or the Steph/Durant-led Warriors.