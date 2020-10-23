Patrick McDermott/Getty Images



The New York Giants will be without Saquon Barkley for the rest of the 2020 campaign, but the star running back is now taking the necessary steps to possibly be ready to go when they kick off in 2021. The 23-year-old is scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery next week, according to Andrea Kremer of the NFL Network. Doctors are hopeful, Kremer notes, that he should be ready for training camp next summer.

Barkley originally tore his ACL during New York’s Week 2 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sept. 20. So why the delay in getting the surgery over a month later? Kremer reports that Barkley also strained the MCL in his right knee and that injury needed to heal before the ACL reconstruction could proceed.

This was primed to be a strong season for the third-year back as the offense rolled into 2020 with Daniel Jones firmly placed as the full-time starting quarterback and first-year head coach Joe Judge at the helm. However, that potential will have to be put on hold as he recovers from this injury. Barkley was only able to manage 40 total yards this season before going down for the year.

While returning for training camp next summer may sound a bit optimistic when talking about an injury of this magnitude, Barkley has already shown throughout the course of his young career that he can bounce back rather quickly. In Week 3 of last season, he sustained a high ankle sprain, but returned sooner than expected and missed just a month of action. Barkley still finished the 2019 season with 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns over 13 games played.

Of course, a torn ACL is a much more difficult path to go down, but the Giants back has been pretty resilient throughout his career, so, as he put it in his immediate reaction to the season-ending injury: “Gonna be a hell of a story.”