Red Bull emit excessive smoke during the Free Practice session 1, cause of concern for the Austrian side ahead of the final race?

Red Bull is trying hard to remain in the loop against Mercedes in the competition between the constructors. But bad fate is regularly crossing Red Bull’s path this season.

On the first day of the Portuguese Grand Prix, Red Bull faced yet another possible situation ahead of the final race, but the gravity of it is still unknown.

During the first practice session, it was observed that both Red Bull cars were emitting excessive smoke at turn 5. Initially, the spectators observed that only Max Verstappen’s car was emitting smoke.

But after a while, Alex Albon’s car was also doing the same. Is it a matter of concern for Red Bull, it is yet to be known.

Both Red Bull cars puffing smoke heavily from the rear as the approach Turn 5. Was just Verstappen but Albon’s car doing it too now. #F1 #PortugueseGP pic.twitter.com/qRfymvNR2V — Alex Kalinauckas (@Nauckas) October 23, 2020

The reason behind Red Bull emitting smoke?

The release of smoke in abundance is not a rare sight, and there are multiple reasons behind it. Before Mercedes and Ferrari have also been seen releasing smoke, the case of Mercedes doing it is a very recent case.

Back then, Mercedes team principal said “You can see it when the oil tank is filled up at the beginning, we seem to have an issue that the oil gets out of the chassis,” said Wolff, as quoted by Crash.net

“We don’t know where that comes from, but it seems [to be] when we fill it up to the top we are not in much control of how much escapes at the beginning. We see it on all the Mercedes engines.

“And it’s something that we need to understand and get on top of. It’s not a reliability issue. Which I’m glad that it isn’t, and probably in Silverstone, I can respond to what it is because at the moment I don’t know.”

In Red Bull’s case, the reason seems to be similar to Lance Stroll during the session said on the radio that someone is spilling oil on the track

Watch the video

Whatever the case was, it is still unknown and only Red Bull’s management can provide the answers. Though, it doesn’t seem to be a huge nuisance for Sunday so far.