After pulling off a surprising trade for Yannick Ngakoue on Thursday, it appears that Baltimore might not be done making moves. Shortly after the trade was officially announced, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta hinted that a few more deals could be coming.

In a statement, DeCosta made it very clear that he’s still looking to bolster his roster.

“We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team,” DeCosta said. “Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He’s the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals.”

The most interesting part of that statement is definitely the last sentence. Since this was a statement released by the team, it would have been pretty easy for DeCosta to leave that line out, but it seems like he clearly wants everyone to know that the Ravens are open for business.

That fact that DeCosta is still looking to beef up his roster shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone and that’s because the Ravens GM has pulled off some of the most impressive trades that the NFL has seen over the past 12 months. Besides Ngakoue, he also acquired Calais Campbell back in March. Before that, DeCosta brought in Marcus Peters back in October 2019 after a trade with the Rams. In both the Peters and Campbell situations, DeCosta was able to acquire the player for a fifth-round pick. In the Ngakoue trade, the Ravens gave up a third-round pick along with a conditional fifth-round pick, which basically means that the rest of the NFL has been letting Baltimore acquire talented players on the cheap.

Although DeCosta has been busy making trades, that doesn’t mean that’s the only way the Ravens will be building their roster. You can also sign free agents and that’s a move the Ravens also could be making in the very near future. The Ravens also expected to add Dez Bryant to their practice squad in a move that could be finalized by the end of the day Thursday.

