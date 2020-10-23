Four of college football’s Power Five conferences will be in action this weekend, as the Big Ten kicks off its shortened, conference-only schedule – making for one of the best slates of games we’ve had all year. Illinois and Wisconsin will play the first Big Ten game of the year on Friday night, and College Football Playoff hopeful Ohio State will take the field at noon on Saturday.

There are four ranked matchups on the schedule for Saturday – but not all of them made the cut for our top five games of the week.

You can see the full list of games involving Top 25 teams, including kickoff times, channel listings and point spreads, here.

5. Nebraska (0-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (0-0)

12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

This game isn’t expected to be close, as the Buckeyes are 26.5-point favorites at home, but it will be the first indication of just how good Ohio State is compared to the other top-ranked teams we’ve already gotten an extended look at. The Buckeyes will want to make a statement to open the short year. © Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

4. No. 23 NC State (4-1) at No. 14 North Carolina (3-1)

12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Tar Heels need to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Florida State, but the Wolfpack have won three straight. This game should be closer than the spread (UNC -15.5) would suggest, and is a good alternative to flip to if Ohio State is up big.

3. No. 17 Iowa State (3-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0)

3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Iowa State has already notched a win against Oklahoma this season, and the Cyclones now have a chance to surge up the rankings if they can beat Chuba Hubbard and the Cowboys on the road. © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2. No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh (3-3)

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Notre Dame may be a top-four team per the rankings, but the Irish haven’t exactly looked like a Playoff-worthy team at times this season, and are coming off an ugly 12-7 win over Louisville. Pitt has lost three straight, but the Panthers have a chance to score a famous win at home on Saturday. © AP Photo/Keith Srakocic