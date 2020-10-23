Four of college football’s Power Five conferences will be in action this weekend, as the Big Ten kicks off its shortened, conference-only schedule – making for one of the best slates of games we’ve had all year. Illinois and Wisconsin will play the first Big Ten game of the year on Friday night, and College Football Playoff hopeful Ohio State will take the field at noon on Saturday.

There are four ranked matchups on the schedule for Saturday – but not all of them made the cut for our top five games of the week.

You can see the full list of games involving Top 25 teams, including kickoff times, channel listings and point spreads, here.

