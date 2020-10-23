A very happy 80th birthday to Pele, the all-time Brazilian soccer great.

Google decided to mark the occasion with an Easter Egg that some users have discovered and are sharing on Friday.

First, type in “Pele” to Google. Then, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page. Where you’d normally see “Gooooooogle” is now “Goooooooooal.” Click on the floating soccer ball and watch as the “L” boots it at the “G,” which pulls of a bicycle kick right into the net, and all the letters celebrate. As USA TODAY noted, it’s the tenth “O” that’s the ball, and No. 10 was Pele’s number during his incredible career.

So this is pretty awesome. Google “Pelé” and scroll to the bottom of the page… Happy 80th to a legend pic.twitter.com/Ukv3NDhb6Y — Avi Creditor (@AviCreditor) October 23, 2020

Neat!