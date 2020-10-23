Patriots will fall to 2-4 (News)

New England is favored to beat San Francisco on Sunday, but it seems like a hot 49ers team could easily defeat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, which would send them on a three-game losing skid.

Bill Belichick — the Bill Belichick — would be 2-4. He hasn’t had a record that bad since 2000, his first season as the Patriots coach, when his team started 0-4 and managed to win two consecutive games. The sky would fall in New England, where success is expected (and sports radio hosts like drama as much as our latest Bachelorette, Clare). It won’t necessarily mean the end for the Patriots’ dynasty. They won’t commence a tanking for Trevor. But the Patriots are dealing with unique adversity while preparing Cam Newton during the pandemic. They may be inconsistent from week to week.

They didn’t look like themselves in Week 6 in a loss to Denver Broncos. Another loss may be on the horizon to a solid 49ers team.