NSH Vs NER Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Eastern Conference clash between two sides looking to nail their spot in the top 8 gets proceedings underway in the new round of matches.

The last two wins have the proposition of becoming a watershed moment for Nashville in MLS 2020-21. Struggling for form and clutching onto straws as they looked to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs’ berths, the side has pulled off two wins on the bounce to climb all the way into 5th place.

Its been a sensational recovery for the club. Both the results have seen them thump the opposition for three goals apiece, pulsating attacking displays which have completely changed the mood the side was engulfed in.

Having broken free of their shackles now, this Nashville outfit makes for a daunting opposition. With attack finally complimenting the defensive side of the game, the team is capable of climbing even further in the Eastern Conference and earning the spot it deserves.

NSH Vs NER Fantasy Probable Winner

One spot Nashville will be eying is the 5th place New England Revolution occupy currently. With just four points refraining them from overthrowing New England Revolution, Nashville are set to approach this clash as a must win one.

And with New England Revolution in jittery touch at the moment with the side winning just two of its last five encounters, Nashville stand a real chance of winning this one. We envision them pulling off the three points as well albeit by the barest margins of the sole goal.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

All of Badji, David and Hany will be out of action once again with Nashville sweating on their fitness at the moment.

Luis and Cristian fail to recover in time from their injuries for this outing.

Nashville

Joe Willis, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarty, Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Derrick Jones, Alan Winn, Hany Mukhtar

New England Revolution

Brad Knighton, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe, Damien Rivera, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Nashville Vs New England Revolution Eastern Conference

Date And Time: 24th October, Saturday- 6:00am IST

Venue: Stadium, Nashville

Top Goal Scorer

Nashville

Mukhtar: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

New England Revolution

Bygone Encounter

Nashville Vs Dallas: 3-0

New England Revolution Vs Philadelphia: 1-2

Goal-Keeper

Joe Willis from Nashville will be inducted into our framework for the tie. He has been a true watchdog for his side, a player who has given the best of attacking sides a searing headache with his ability to stave off anything thrown at him.

Defenders

With both the sides having let in the 18 goals apiece, we are going to be indulged in a defensive treat today. These clubs have doled out some impeccable defensive showings, ones which have seen them make for dicey sides to come across.

We begin with our partnership from the home side. Nashville have been everything needed to be called a worldclass backline across the last two weeks with the side emerging with three cleansheets in its last five ties.

Their astute defending sees us rope in the duo of two goal man Walter Zimmerman and Daniel Lovitz who has three assists. New England Revolution will meanwhile see their chief creator with the three assists, fullback Alexander Buttner be the first pick from the side.

Matt Polster has been elevated to the CDM role, a spot which sees his involvement in the side’s attacking forays increased massively.

Midfielders

There was just no stopping Randall Leal the last time around. He pulled off his finest performance till date, registering a goal and an assist apiece to make him the first pick from the home team.

Dax McCarty has sent the ball in lethal goal scoring areas for his counterparts, a forte which has seen him snare two assists this term. Anibal Godoy will wrap up the trio form the club while Diego Fagundez’s ability to sweep attacking plays under the mat see him be our pick from the club.

Strikers

New England Revolution’s top scorer in the league with the six goals to his name, striker Teal Bunbury was going nowhere for us. Accompanying him is Adam Buksa who has helped himself to a neat three goals, two names capable of moving in tandem to manifest a match winning display for the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Teal’s six goals see him captain our side while Leal is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Willis, Lovitz, Zimmerman, Buttner, Polster, Leal, Godoy, Dax, Diego, Teal, Adam

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.