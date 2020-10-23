Week 7 in the NFL got underway on Thursday night when the Eagles and Giants kicked off this week’s action in Philadelphia. Injuries were a key storyline in that eventual comeback win by the Eagles as DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson both exited that contest after getting dinged up. New York may not have come away with a W on Thursday, but they did see the return of receiver Sterling Shepard after being activated off IR. He was immediately a factor in the passing game, totaling 59 receiving yards and a touchdown.

As we turn the page to the rest of the Week 7 slate, injuries will, as always, take center stage as to how we’ll view each matchup. The Bengals have already ruled out running back Joe Mixon and the Cowboys will be without guard Zack Martin, further putting the Dallas offensive line in shambles. Of course, we’ll also be keeping an eye on the Las Vegas Raiders, who have been dealing with a number of COVID-related issues.

To get a more comprehensive look at those situations along with the rest of the league, check out our full injury rundown below that also includes game statues for Week 7.

Bills (-12) at Jets

Bills : WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), G Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf), CB Josh Norman (hamstring) OUT; CB Cam Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pec), CB Tre'Davious White (back) QUESTIONABLE

: WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), G Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf), CB Josh Norman (hamstring) OUT; CB Cam Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pec), CB Tre’Davious White (back) QUESTIONABLE Jets: TBD

Buffalo has ruled corner Josh Norman out for Sunday’s matchup with New York after he injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice. Receiver John Brown — who did return to action in Week 6 — has also been ruled out. One name to keep an eye on is star corner Tre’Davious White, who was not able to practice on Friday.

Lions at Falcons (-2.5)

Lions : CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) OUT

: CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) OUT Falcons: DE Takk McKinley (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Trufant is the lone Lions player who was listed with any sort of designation for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. Danny Amendola (foot), Trey Flowers (wrist) and Marvin Jones Jr. (knee) were all full participants in practice on Friday. Atlanta’s injury report is small as McKinley is the lone player on it to end the week. That’s good news for both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley after the two star receivers were limited when they were able to practice this week. Carrying no injury designation into this game indicates that they both have the green light for Sunday.

Steelers at Titans (-1)

Steelers : FB Derek Watt (hamstring), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) OUT

: FB Derek Watt (hamstring), CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) OUT Titans: None

After not practicing all week, it’s no surprise to see both Derek Watt and Mike Hilton be ruled out. After not practicing on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday due to non-injury reasons, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full-go on Friday and carries no destination heading into this matchup. David DeCastro (abdomen) along with JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (back) all are clear to play in Week 7 as well. Meanwhile, Tennessee is completely healthy heading into this game as they have zero players listed on the injury report. Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) was a full participant in practice the previous two days.

Browns (-3) at Bengals

Browns : TE Austin Hooper (illness), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf) OUT; S Karl Joseph (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: TE Austin Hooper (illness), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf) OUT; S Karl Joseph (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Bengals: RB Joe Mixon (foot), CB William Jackson III (concussion) OUT; WR John Ross (illness), S Shawn Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Cleveland will be without No. 1 tight end Austin Hooper after he needed to undergo an appendectomy on Friday. On a positive note, running back Kareem Hunt (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 7. With Joe Mixon out, Cincinnati will turn the keys to its backfield to Giovani Bernard. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams will back him up.

Cowboys (-1) at Washington

Cowboys : T Brandon Knight (knee), G Zack Martin (concussion) OUT

: T Brandon Knight (knee), G Zack Martin (concussion) OUT Washington: T Saahdiq Charles (knee), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), WR Isaiah Wright (shoulder) OUT; T Geron Christian Sr. (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Zack Martin being ruled out for Dallas only highlights the massive amount of injuries the O-line has faced this season. The Cowboys will now enter Week 7 with just one original starter along the offensive line. After not participating in practice on Wednesday, Aldon Smith was limited over the previous two days and now carries no injury designation heading into Week 7. As for Washington, all eyes will be on starting left tackle Geron Christian Sr., who missed the previous two practices. The team is still holding out hope he’ll play despite the knee injury, leaving his status questionable.

Packers (-3.5) at Texans

Packers : RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), DL Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) OUT; T David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quad), D Darnell Savage (quad) DOUBTFUL; DL Montravius Adams (not injury related), RB Aaron Jones (calf), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

: RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), DL Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) OUT; T David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quad), D Darnell Savage (quad) DOUBTFUL; DL Montravius Adams (not injury related), RB Aaron Jones (calf), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) QUESTIONABLE Texans: TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Jones did not practice on Friday after experiencing some tightness in his calf after Thursday’s padded practice. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he’ll give Jones the weekend to see if he can bounce back to play. If not, Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon would see an uptick in work. Houston is giving tight end Jordan Akins a chance at suiting up on Sunday, listing him as questionable despite not practicing all week.

Panthers at Saints (-7.5)

Panthers : CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (knee), CB Eli Apple (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (knee), CB Eli Apple (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Saints: TBD

Carolina has listed receiver Curtis Samuel as questionable for Sunday after being limited all week in practice. Samuel missed the Panthers’ Week 6 loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, Jackson has been battling turf toe all season and remains questionable. Not having him against New Orleans would be a big blow to the secondary. Kicker Joey Slye was activated off the reserve/COVID list so he will be good to go.

49ers at Patriots (-2)

Analysis to come.

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos

Chiefs : DE Taco Charlton (knee), DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) OUT

: DE Taco Charlton (knee), DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) OUT Broncos: TBD

Sammy Watkins will once again be out for the Chiefs after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury. Demarcus Robinson proved to be the biggest beneficiary of Watkins’ absence, totaling 69 yards on five catches from Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Mitchell Schwartz returned for a brief moment last week, but simply isn’t healthy enough to play at this point.

Jaguars at Chargers (-7.5)

Jaguars : S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck) OUT; OL A.J. Cann (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

: S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (ankle), TE Tyler Eifert (neck) OUT; OL A.J. Cann (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE Chargers: TBD

The notable news out of the Jaguars’ injury report is that wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been completely removed from it after being limited this week. He was questionable heading into Week 6 but played and was targeted 14 times. Now that he’s a full go, he could once again see a sizable workload.

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals

Seahawks : TBD

: TBD Cardinals: TBD

Analysis to come.

Bears at Rams (-6)

Analysis to come.