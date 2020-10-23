The three top receivers in the NFL entering Week 7 all changed teams during the offseason as DeAndre Hopkins, Robby Anderson and Stefon Diggs have all developed strong rapports with their new starting quarterbacks. That’s made them popular options in the NFL DFS player pool on a weekly basis and all three are sure to be heavily rostered in NFL DFS lineups again on Sunday. Meanwhile, established stars at the position like Davante Adams and Michael Thomas have battled injuries.

Who should you be starting at wide receiver this week, and where can you find value to afford some of those big-name options in NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings? NFL daily Fantasy is all about striking the perfect balance as you construct your NFL DFS strategy.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 6, McClure put Derrick Henry in his running back player pool for DraftKings. The result: Henry erupted for 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, piling up over 40 Fantasy points and 5x value. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 7 is Brown running back Kareem Hunt at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,100 on FanDuel. The former Chiefs running back joined the Browns after serving an eight-game suspension last season. Even though Nick Chubb was still the star of the Cleveland backfield, Hunt managed to carve out a clear role for himself with double-digit touches in six of the final eight games.

In 2020, Hunt has seen double-digit touches in every game so far and he’s produced 467 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. With Chubb on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, Hunt has been given the ball 38 times the last two weeks and he’s got a juicy matchup against the Bengals in Week 7. Hunt had 101 yards from scrimmage and two scores against Cincinnati in a Week 2 win where Chubb ran for 124 yards and two scores of his own. With the majority of the work now going to Hunt, expect a big performance on Sunday.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson ($6,400 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). The former Jets wide receiver signed a two-year, $20 million contract during the offense and most expected him to come in as a capable No. 3 wide receiver option in a Carolina offense that already included D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.

However, Anderson has won over fellow free agent signing Teddy Bridgewater quickly and turned a team-high 51 targets into 40 catches for 566 yards and a touchdown. Anderson currently ranks second in the NFL behind Hopkins in receiving yards and he’s had at least 10 points on DraftKings in every game this season. In Week 7, Anderson will match up with a Saints secondary that ranks 31st in the NFL in pass touchdowns allowed (15) and that has given up over 100 yards and a score to Mike Williams and Allen Lazard in the last three games.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

