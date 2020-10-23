Myth recently tweeted out that he is now using Nvidia’s latest and greatest 360 Hz refresh rate monitor. He complimented the monitor and said it was the most responsive experience he had ever had. So what makes these new monitors so great? Well, quite a lot actually.

They are the world’s fastest monitors to date.

Nvidia hasn’t backed down in the marketing segment this time and is openly boasting of having made the world’s fastest monitors. Here is what’s special about these monitors.

The 360 Hz refresh rate means that the screen refreshes itself 360 times in a single second. What this means is that your eyes will get to see 360 different frames of the screen in a single second. Of course, your corresponding PC specs must also be up to the mark to fully enjoy the 360 Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, the ultra-low latency of 1 ms of the panels themselves.

The monitor is equipped with Nvidia’s Reflex which allows for ultra-low latency in your system. It does this by capturing end-to-end system latency and giving you an accurate representation of your system’s latency.

They are also equipped with G-Sync as well as Zero Tearing. This means that the monitors will be able to provide truly immersive gameplay.

The black levels of the LCD panels are also better than other monitors and provide an advantage in competitive E-Sports. It also has Ultra Low Motion Blur for the same purpose.

Next-gen IPS also allows for a better viewing and gaming experience than older monitors.

The displays are augmented with ultra-fast response times of impulse displays in the inherently slower LCD displays for increased clarity and smoothness.

Nvidia has already partnered up with major gaming companies such as MSI, Acer, Asus and Alienware to start manufacturing 360 Hz monitors. Asus has already released its monitor in September. It costs $699 currently.