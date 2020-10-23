The 2020 World Series continues on Friday night with Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays evened the series at one win apiece on Wednesday, as Brandon Lowe homered twice and Joey Wendle doubled home two more runs. Lowe’s power surge will certainly make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Friday night. However, Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in four appearances during the 2020 MLB Playoffs, and he’ll look to shut down a Tampa Bay lineup that produced eight runs on Wednesday.

The Rays will counter with Charlie Morton as their Game 3 starter, a veteran who has gone 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts against four walks in three postseason games this season.

On Wednesday, McClure had Dodgers catcher Will Smith as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Smith hit a solo home run in Los Angeles’ 8-4 victory — returning nearly 19 points on FanDuel.

McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of Dodgers vs. Rays

One of McClure’s top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows. The four-year veteran went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday’s Game 2 victory. That snapped a four-game hitless streak for Meadows.

Meadows hit .205 with four home runs in 36 games during the regular season, but his power has continued in the postseason — where he has hit two home runs in 12 games. Meadows also performed well this season against right-handers like Buehler during the regular season, hitting four home runs, seven doubles and driving in seven runs. Meadows will come relatively cheap on Friday, which is why McClure likes him for your MLB DFS rosters.

Another player McClure likes for Friday’s Game 3 is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The popular right fielder is excelling again in the playoffs, swatting six doubles, a home run, driving in six runs and scoring 12 times in 14 games. That is coming off a 55-game regular season performance that saw Betts hit .292 with 16 home runs, nine doubles, 39 RBIs and 47 runs scored.

Betts has already eclipsed his best postseason output from the 2018 season in Boston, as he is hitting 98 points higher and has scored 10 more runs than that effort in the same amount of games. Betts is also lethal against right-handers like Morton, hitting .323 and swatting all 16 of his homers against righties in the regular season. Confidently lock him in as one of the top MLB DFS picks on Friday and look for a big return against the Rays.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Game 3 of Dodgers vs. Rays

