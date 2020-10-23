Getty Images



Two teams battle for three points under the lights at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Chelsea on Saturday. Both clubs are currently sitting out of the top four but could climb the standings with a win on Saturday. Time will tell if American Christian Pulisic will start at right wing again for this match. United, meanwhile, strung together back-to-back wins in all competitions after experiencing a humiliating 6-1 home loss to Tottenham earlier in the month.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford — Manchester, England

TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Manchester United +140 | Draw +260 | Chelsea +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: The home side is coming off a 2-1 victory over Paris-Saint Germain in their Champions League group stage opener, plus a 4-1 win over Newcastle in Premier League last week. The team got off to a rocky start as defender Luke Shaw scored an own goal in the second minute of the Newcastle match. The Red Devils would eventually right the ship equalizing in the 23rd minute on a goal from Harry Maguire and a flurry of goals down the stretch to close out the match. The club will be without Anthony Martial who is suspended, and Edinson Cavani who is working back from injury.

Chelsea: The team is coming off a scoreless draw in their Champions League group stage opener, and a high-scoring draw against Southampton in Premier League action last week. Led by a brilliant performance from Timo Werner against Southampton, the German striker scored two goals and recorded an assist, but the Blues’ defensive woes let them down as they conceded three goals, with the third equalizer coming in stoppage time. Manager Frank Lampard has a nearly fully fit roster at hand for this match, with the return of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic during Champions League and Hakim Ziyech coming off the bench as of late.

Prediction

Manchester United continue their winning streak with a home win over Chelsea. Pick: Manchester United 2, Chelsea 1