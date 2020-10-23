KXIP vs SRH Fantasy Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 24 October 2020 (Dubai). Two teams fighting for a single playoff spot are up against each other in this all-important game. The winner will take one step closer to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab are on a brilliant run of three successive wins and they need to continue their momentum in order to qualify for the playoffs. The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell batted really well in the last game and that will give the side a lot of confidence. Mohammad Shami has been bowling really well at the death whereas the spinners are keeping it tight in the middle-overs. This side is in wonderful form and they need to continue their momentum

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, registered a brilliant victory in their last game and kept their hopes alive in the tournament whereas the positive net run-rate is also a big boost for this side. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar contributed in the last game and this is a huge sigh of relief for the Sunrisers. The arrival of Jason Holder has given the team a whole new dimension in both batting and bowling. This team is looking strong at the moment.

Pitch Report –This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 176.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 18; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natarajan

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Manish Pandey.

KXIP vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Jonny Bairstow (Price 10) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is the highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 540 runs at an average of 67.50. He is in a blistering form and it will be a crime to drop him from the team whereas Bairstow is not in a sublime form but has been scoring at an average of 32.60. Both of them are world-class players.

KXIP vs SRH Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has been decent in the tournament so far and has scored 335 runs at an average of 37.22 whereas Manish played a match-winning inning in their last game and that will certainly boost his confidence. The batting of SRH relies too much on both of them.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Chris Gayle (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank has been batting really well in this tournament and has scored 398 runs at an average of 39.80, he is the 3rd highest run-scorer whereas Gayle has been performing his role very well and is giving the side some blistering middle-overs. Both of them are really important for this side.

[You can pick Nicholas Pooran instead of Chris Gayle if you want]

KXIP vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder made his IPL 2020 debut in the last game and picked three wickets in his bowling. He is a brilliant death bowler whereas he is a brilliant batsman as well.

KXIP vs SRH Team Bowlers

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 11 wickets whereas Sandeep has just picked four wickets. Nattu has bowled well whereas Sandeep is mainly picked to manage credits in this game.

Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) and Arshdeep Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Bishnoi is the leader of the spin-bowling and has picked nine wickets in the tournament whereas Arshdeep has picked six wickets. Both of them are decent wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Kings XI Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal

