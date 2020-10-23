KOL vs DC Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – 24 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). This game holds big importance in the tournament as the Knight Riders defeat will open the door for many other teams.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders were horrendous in their last game and that impacted their net run-rate in a very bad way. This game is really important for this side as a defeat here will take them down in the league-table. The team is struggling to find their winning combination and the non-availability of Andre Russel and Sunil Narine is also not helping the side. There are a lot of questions to answer and the time is very less for the KKR.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will aim to continue their journey towards the top-2 places of the league table. The team suffered a loss in their last game but they are a settled side and will come in handy in this game. Shikhar Dhawan is in tremendous form but his opening partner needs to find his rhythm. Bowling is the strength of this side and they can certainly dominate the fragile batting of the opponents.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 157.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 14; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 7

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rahul Tripathi, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Charkravarthy.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins.

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, and Shubhman Gill.

KOL vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has been not been at his best in the tournament but is a talented player and will definitely bat at the no.4 position whereas the batting position of Karthik is not certain and he is in poor form as well.

KOL vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10.5) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is in tremendous form and has scored a couple of centuries in the last couple of games. He is now the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 465 runs under his belt whereas Shreyas has been struggling right now but his record is decent and has been scoring at an average of 37.22. Both of them are brilliant players.

Shubhman Gill (Price 9.5), Eoin Morgan (Price 8.5), and Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. The batting of KKR is struggling but still, they have to be picked to manage the balance. Shubhman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored over 300 runs in the tournament whereas Morgan has also played some really decent knocks in when he has got the opportunities. Both of them are really good players.

[You can pick either of Rahul Tripathi or Prithvi Shaw in your team]

KOL vs DC Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has picked eight wickets in the tournament and has been bowling with a great economy as well whereas he has played some cameos with the bat too.

KOL vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the African pacers are on fire at the moment. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 21 wickets under his belt whereas Nortje has been spitting fire in his bowling and has picked 12 wickets in the tournament. They are un-droppable options.

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Ferguson was absolutely lethal against Hyderabad and has picked four wickets in a couple of games whereas Varun has been the highest wicket-taker of the side with 7 wickets under his belt. Both of them are the main bowlers of the side.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shreyas Iyer and Shubhman Gill

