KKR vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 42nd match of IPL 2020.

The 42nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Kolkata, who are at the fourth position on the points table on the back of five wins and as many losses in 10 matches so far, will be looking to find a much-needed winning momentum at the business end of the tournament now.

Delhi, on the other hand, have dominated enough this season to be at the top position with only three losses in their 10 matches till now. The Shreyas-Iyer led team would be eager to collect more victories under its belt to book a place in the playoffs.

While the overall head-to-head record between Knight Riders and Capitals doesn’t favour anyone, the latter will be banking on the fact that they have never lost to KKR outside of India.

KKR vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 26