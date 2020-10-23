KKR vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 42nd match of IPL 2020.
The 42nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.
Kolkata, who are at the fourth position on the points table on the back of five wins and as many losses in 10 matches so far, will be looking to find a much-needed winning momentum at the business end of the tournament now.
Delhi, on the other hand, have dominated enough this season to be at the top position with only three losses in their 10 matches till now. The Shreyas-Iyer led team would be eager to collect more victories under its belt to book a place in the playoffs.
While the overall head-to-head record between Knight Riders and Capitals doesn’t favour anyone, the latter will be banking on the fact that they have never lost to KKR outside of India.
KKR vs DC Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 26
Matches won by KKR: 13
Matches won by DC: 12
Matched played in India: 21 (KKR 13, DC 7)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (KKR 0, DC 2)
KKR average score against DC: 153
DC average score against KKR: 155
Most runs for KKR: 227 (Andre Russell)
Most runs for DC: 378 (Shreyas Iyer)
Most wickets for KKR: 20 (Sunil Narine)
Most wickets for DC: 6 (Sunil Narine)
Most catches for KKR: 7 (Sunil Narine)
Most catches for DC: 6 (Rishabh Pant)
The last time when Knight Riders and Capitals had faced each other was in a high-scoring clash earlier this month at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
After the then Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and chose to field, Delhi opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (66) and Iyer (88) scored individual half-centuries to post a formidable 228/4 in 20 overs.
Chasing a 229-run target, Knight Riders ended up losing the match by 18 runs despite a freaky 78-run partnership between Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi.