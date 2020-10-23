Jordan Mailata, Australian American left tackle for the Eagles, is starting for the Eagles on Thursday night. However, Mailata is being questioned for his poor performance.

Lmao thank you! Take notes, @jordan_mailata https://t.co/C3T1jvHdUc — Brenden Peddigree (@BrendenP_NFL) October 23, 2020

This has not been a very good half for Jordan Mailata or Sua Opeta. #NYGvsPHI #FlyEaglesFly — Inside The Iggles (@InsideIggles) October 23, 2020

However, there is a mixed reaction to his play.

Can we reflect on the fact that @Eagles LT Jordan Mailata, a man who hadn’t played a regular season game of professional football at any level until THIS YEAR, is clearly outplaying Giants LT Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft? #TNFonPrime — Nathan Carter (@nathanrcarter) October 23, 2020

Can Mailata and the Eagles pick things up in the second half and beat the Giants? It remains to be seen.

Also read: Antonio Brown’s NFL Suspension To End After Week 8: Is Antonio Brown Going to Seattle Seahawks?

Jordan Mailata’s Career

Can we reflect on the fact that @Eagles LT Jordan Mailata, a man who hadn’t played a regular season game of professional football at any level until THIS YEAR, is clearly outplaying Giants LT Andrew Thomas, the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft? #TNFonPrime — Nathan Carter (@nathanrcarter) October 23, 2020

Twitter has varied responses to Mailata’s play so far. So far, the Eagles have allowed three sacks in the game, losing a total of 13 yards. On paper, that doesn’t seem to be too bad and so it might be fair to say that Mailata hasn’t been playing as poorly as people think.

Up to this point, Mailata has been having a solid start to his career. Just take a look at some of his stats, and you’ll quickly realize why he’s starting for Philadelphia.

Jamon Brown, 5 year NFL vet, in 1 start:

– 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, 9 total pressures Jordan Mailata, never played football, in 3 starts

– 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 9 total pressures#Eagles pic.twitter.com/IVQzuGCfld — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) October 19, 2020

Clearly, despite lacking experience Mailata has picked up quickly on the Eagles’ scheme and has proven to be a valuable asset. Additionally, it doesn’t hurt that he’s making plays like this too.

Eagles vs. Giants

Surprisingly, this game is extremely significant for both teams as they sit just one game out for the lead of the terrible NFC East.

Currently, the Giants lead the Eagles 14-10 nearing the end of the third quarter. While Mailata has been playing admirably, it looks like the rest of the Eagles team hasn’t been able to pick up the slack.

Currently, the star of the game is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones whose 80 yard run set up the Giants in prime position to take the lead.

Please enjoy the extraordinary Fox Deportes call of the Daniel Jones run. pic.twitter.com/PWFxJ0bb0S — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 23, 2020

While Jones did goof up towards the end of that play, it wouldn’t matter as the Giants would score quickly after. Jones has also added 126 yards passing the ball.

Meanwhile, Carson Wentz continues to struggle for the Eagles who are facing injuries all across the board. As of now, Wentz has only 181 yards on 17/32 attempts with no touchdowns and one interception.

Can the Eagles turn this game around and save their season? Or, does it not even matter as the NFC East might be just that bad?

Also read: Will Michael Thomas Play Week 7 vs. Panthers? Sean Payton Says New Orleans Saints WR’s Discipline is Over