“If Vince McMahon doubles my pay in the contract, then I might sign that contract” – Bayley states her demand before signing contract ahead of Hell in a Cell.

Sasha Banks has been scheduled to face Bayley at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. However, the SmackDown Women’s champion is yet to sign the contract to make their match official. Bayley, who recently made the record of longest combined days as WWE Women’s champion in the modern era, has said she has nothing left to prove.

Bayley was a part of a contract signing with Banks left week but left before she signed anything. While this will be her first match inside the structure, this will be the Boss’ 3rd match with the stipulation. However, she is yet to come out victorious. Bayley pointed to her opponent’s history claiming she had the advantage but stated that she would only fight if Vince McMahon fulfilled her demand.

Bayley states her demand before signing contract

“If Vince doubles my pay I might sign that contract.” “Sasha doesn’t have a great history inside the cell…”@itsBayleyWWE is confident ahead of #HIAC but isn’t promising anything until she sees that money in her account 🤑#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nxGpcZ0JQW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 23, 2020

“Everybody just assumes I will sign a contract, and I don’t know why,” Bayley said. What else do I have to prove? I don’t need to prove to you guys, I don’t need to prove to Sasha anything. My accolades speak for themselves. But I did come up with a great idea in my head. If Vince McMahon doubles my pay in the contract, then I might sign that contract.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks will take on each other inside Hell in a Cell this Sunday, October 25, 2020.

