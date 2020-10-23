Earlier today, Daniel Jones ran for 80 yards only to trip and fall down by himself. Patrick Mahomes reacts to this by saying “I would never be able to run that far”.

Patrick Mahomes’ reaction

I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either 😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t blame Daniel Jones after he tripped and fell down. The Giant’s quarterback isn’t the most mobile quarterback in the NFL, but one still has to be impressed about how far he ran, and his run did lead to a score.

Video of Jones tripping down by himself

Here is the video on how Jones fell down after a 80-yard quarterback scramble.

DANIEL JONES TRIPS ON A 80-YARD RUN 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IsgSDvAGAr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Daniel Jones can still lead the Giants to the playoffs

Despite losing to the Eagles, the Giants still have a chance. The Giants are now 1-6, but are in the worst division in the NFL- NFL east. The leaders in their division are the Cowboys who are 2-4 right now.

If Jones can lead the Giants to a couple of wins and the other division members lose a few games, the Giants actually have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

Also read: NFL trade- Vikings trade star edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens