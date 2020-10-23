“I remember Dean saying, ‘Stay completely still. He might not see us’” – Drew McIntyre recalls his most intimidating experience of the Hell in a Cell structure.

Drew McIntyre will take on Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE title this Sunday. The WWE Champion has never had a match inside the steel structure. However, this isn’t his first experience of the match type.

McIntyre’s only other experience with the cell was 2 years back when Roman Reigns fought Braun Strowman. The Scottish Psychopath ran interference with Dolph Ziggler and were joined by the other Shield members Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. McIntyre recalled the horrifying moment on the Busted Open Radio show.

Drew McIntyre recalls his most intimidating experience of Hell in a Cell

“It’s my first Hell in a Cell match,” McIntyre said. “The only time I’ve been near the Hell in a Cell is when myself and Dolph, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins ran down during Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns. Dean and I climbed the top of the cage, we clotheslined each other where we were out, and Brock Lesnar came down and destroyed Braun and Roman. To the point that I remember Dean saying, ‘Stay completely still. He might not see us.’ I remember looking at him going, ‘Like a T-Rex?’ [Could you imagine] if Brock climbed the cell and threw us both off the top?

“That was the only time I’ve been around a cell when I climbed it. It is terrifying up there and it does not feel good, but it’s a match I’ve really wanted to do since I was a kid … Climbing back down [is the scariest part]. Climbing up there is one thing, you’ve got the foot holes there as you can clearly see. When you’re live and the crowd is screaming and you’ve got big-ass feet like me, I couldn’t find the foot holes, so I scaled that thing with my hands only. It felt like my fingers would fall off when I got to the top of it.

“When you’re up there, it’s a little scary, but then when you’re trying to get back down. Imagine being legitimately 20-feet high, you have to turn your back, hang yourself off that cage, you’ve got to find those foot holes or not find them and use your hands and scale your way back down 20 feet. Unless you want to jump off, which I don’t recommend.”

