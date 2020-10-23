Daniel Jones clearly had the most entertaining run by any football player this season, going for 80 yards — but failing to score a touchdown — in the third quarter of “Thursday Night Football” between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones faked out the entire Eagles defense and had nothing stopping him from reaching the end zone before tripping over his own feet at the Eagles’ 8-yard line.

If Jones would have been able to complete the run, he would have gone 88 yards for the score. Instead, he’ll settle for being the fifth quarterback in the last 25 years to run for 80+ yards in a game, the only one not to score a touchdown.

Here are the longest runs by a quarterback over the last 25 years:

Terrelle Pryor (Oakland Raiders) — 93 yards (2013) Colin Kaepernick (San Francisco 49ers) — 90 yards (2014) Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) — 87 yards (2015) Kordell Stewart (Pittsburgh Steelers) — 80 yards (1996) Daniel Jones (New York Giants) — 80 yards (2020)

The 80-yard run is the second-longest non-touchdown running play in Giants history. The longest belongs to Hap Moran, who had a 91-yard run but didn’t score in 1930. Tiki Barber and Ahmad Bradshaw only have longer running plays in Giants history over the last 25 years. Barber had a 95-yard touchdown run in 2005 against the Oakland Raiders and Bradshaw an 88-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills in 2007.