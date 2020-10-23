“He scares me just looking at him on TV” – Arn Anderson insists fans are yet to see the last of former UFC star on WWE despite his disastrous first run.

Arn Anderson insists wrestling fans are yet to see the last of Cain Velasquez on WWE despite being let go off in April as part of the cuts bought on by the Coronavirus pandemic. The former UFC star had signed a multi-year contract last October but ended up having only one match.

Velasquez was booked to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. However, the match only lasted less than three minutes with Lesnar going over. Anderson reasoned that them being heavyweights is why the match ended early.

“No, when you got heavy hitters like that and you got heavy hands like those guys do – those heavyweights, man – they will knock your head completely off,” Anderson explained on his Arn Show.

“So, we knew that Brock was going to go for the kill just by his nature and Cain Velasquez was a really skilled guy. That’s what he trained for. He wasn’t a professional wrestler or anything else. He’s a professional fighter. So, we knew that one had the potential to have a quick finish and fireworks and it did.”

Anderson also spoke highly of Velasquez and shared why he believed that the WWE would re-sign him in the future.

“When things heat back up, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get re-signed with WWE, because I don’t think they’ve got the full benefit out of him and I don’t think he’s had a chance with enough training and some on the job training with some skilled talent that we’ve seen the last or the best of him.”

“I think he has so much raw athletic ability and he has such a look. I mean, he scares me just looking at him on TV. “He’s got that Eye of the Tiger gimmick.

