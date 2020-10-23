The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles squared off Thursday night in a game between 1-win teams that were just a game back in the dreadful NFC East entering Week 7.

So while both teams are bad, they each had a chance to pick up a big division win in Philly.

Well, the Eagles got the victory, 22-21, with a Carson Wentz TD pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds left in the game.

The biggest play of the game, however, arguably took place a few minutes before that when Giants TE Evan Engram dropped an easy pass that could have led to the Giants either running out the clock or adding more points and putting the game away.

How do you drop this?

That led to a punt and the winning TD from the Eagles.

NFL fans roasted Engram: