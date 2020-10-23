Alex Caruso’s stock has shot up significantly over the course of the past NBA season. Opposing NBA executives have been trying to land him in trade talks.

The 6’5″ guard is one of the most explosive players on the Lakers’ roster. He can get his head up right by the rim and he’s a terrific player in transition.

Also Read: Basketball is not a priority for Kyrie Irving’: NBA Agent explains how Nets star is entering his Stephon Marbury phase

The Lakers’ defense would always receive a shot in the arm whenever Caruso was introduced into games. The 26-year-old always expends his energy well on the less glamorous side of the ball.

Alex Caruso involved in trade discussions as Lakers look to trade for 3rd star

The Lakers are by no means satisfied with their current roster. They want to land a third star in order to allow James to take a step back from scoring. But to do so, they will have to sacrifice Alex Caruso’s contract in all probability.

One of the most reliable players on the Lakers roster, Caruso has been terrific on defense for the team. He has also improved leaps and bounds as a 3-point shooter.

Although his offense leaves much to be desired, there is no denying that he brings infectious energy onto the floor. Nearly every team would benefit from having an energy guy like him on the floor.

Also Read: ‘People said LeBron James was too old’: Alex Caruso slams fans for writing off Lakers and ‘The King’ in NBA title run

Report: Lakers coach says ‘every team’ wanted Alex Caruso during trade talks https://t.co/embrIHywC3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 23, 2020

Caruso may never be more than a defensive specialist during his NBA career. But he’s still probably the most valuable trade piece the Lakers currently have on their roster.

The reputations of Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green have suffered serious hits through these playoffs. Neither of them shot the ball particularly well. It is expected that if the Lakers initiate a trade for the likes of Chris Paul or Bradley Beal, these two guys will mainly be used for salary matching purposes.