DeSean Jackson’s return to the field may have been short-lived, as the Philadelphia Eagles’ speedy wideout left Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Giants with a right leg injury after fielding a punt. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, a Friday MRI confirmed that Jackson indeed suffered an ankle injury, and the Eagles will reportedly place him on injured reserve. Rapoport says that Jackson will have a chance to return to the field this year.

Jackson played in the Eagles’ first three games of the season before missing the next three due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles were clearly excited to get their speedster back on Thursday night, as Carson Wentz looked his way five times. Jackson caught three of those targets for 34 yards and also rushed once for a gain of 12 yards. Then came the fateful punt return that knocked him out of the game.

As CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr notes, Jackson’s return to Philadelphia has been a disappointment since he has spent more time on the injured list than on the field. Age has played a factor in the 33-year-old Jackson’s decline, but a nagging series of lower body injuries have played a huge role in his declining production. Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch four times — the last time being in 2018. The Eagles have two more divisional matchups next up on the docket, as they host the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday and then travel to take on the Giants in Week 10 following their bye week.