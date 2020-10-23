Dr Disrespect on FB: Will Dr Disrespect possibly switch to streaming in Facebook Gaming? Recently, in a video, the legend asks his partner, Zlaner, how much should Facebook Gaming pay to get him.

Ever since he started streaming on Youtube, Dr Disrespect has been crushing it & finding his old form again. There has also been a lot of news circulating about why he was banned from Twitch & weather Facebook Gaming was interested in a deal with him. Another thing we know about the two-time is that he has a flair for the dramatic.

Also Read: Dr. Disrespect in Cyberpunk 2077? Dr Disrespect sends his Fans into Frenzy with a Confusing Tweet

However, in a recent video with his partner Zlaner, he asked, “What do you think the number would be, Z, for Facebook to bring the ‘Two-Time’ over?”

His partner, who was surprised, said that it will have to be at least a 7-figure deal. The popular streamer, however out rightly said it will take at least an 8-figure sum.

“You think 40 is the number. $40 million?” says Dr Disrespect.

Given his popularity, Zlaner absolutely agreed to this. Right now, he does not even have an exclusive deal with Youtube.

Also Read: Dr Disrespect & Rogue Company: Rogue Company introduces a new character skin taking after Dr Disrespect

Since he has been back on Youtube he is crushing it on Call of Duty. In fact, as a thank you for designing a map in the game Rogue Company, the developers came out with a Dr Disrespect skin. The players can get this skin in the game.