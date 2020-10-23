Getty Images



The World Series is now a best-of-five series. The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 on Tuesday night (LA 8, TB 3) before the Tampa Bay Rays evened the series with a win in Game 2 on Wednesday (TB 6, LA 4). The series resumes Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, following Thursday’s off day.

Now, let’s set the scene for Game 3 with some essentials.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 20 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field — Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox

Odds: LAD -145; TBR +135; O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: RHP Charlie Morton vs. RHP Walker Buehler

Preview

Game 3 brings us another premium pitching matchup. Morton, the winner in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium, gets the ball for the Rays following his brilliant outing in Game 7 of the ALCS. He struck out six and allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Buehler, meanwhile, has a 1.89 ERA in four postseason starts this year despite battling blisters.

Tampa’s seemed to wake up in Game 2. Brandon Lowe swatted two opposite-field home runs and Joey Wendle drove in three runs after driving in two runs total in the team’s first 15 postseason games. The Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate multiple times but couldn’t get that one big swing. The Rays need their offense to carry its breakout performance over from Game 2 and the Dodgers need their hitters to keep doing what they’re doing, really. The at-bats have been good.

Prediction

I thought the Dodgers were favored in Game 1 and the Rays were favored in Game 2. Game 3 feels like a toss-up to me. I’ll go with the Dodgers eking out a one-run win to take a 2-1 series lead. The molten-hot Corey Seager comes through with the important hit once again.