It’s the blooper that keeps on giving.

Daniel Jones was on his way to a long touchdown on Thursday night in the New York Giants’ eventual loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But with about 20 yards to go, he stumbled with not one defender around him and fell to the ground.

Jones explained that he was trying to run faster at that point. Hopefully, he had a little laugh at all the jokes and memes that popped up.

You probably heard the call from extremely busy FOX play-by-play man Joe Buck, but there were also other calls including from national and local radio.

Here’s Buck, who said Jones was “gone!” which was very much true for a few seconds:

Then there are these, courtesy of Timothy Burke, starting with the FOX Deportes call (“NO!”):

The call from Ian Eagle is so good:

Bob Papa on Giants radio made it thrilling:

Good work, all around.