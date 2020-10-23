If you’ve been watching this Thursday Night Football “showdown” between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles then you know how dreadful of a game this has been.

This matchup between two one-win teams fighting for first place in the NFC East has lived up to the all the hype, which wasn’t good hype.

But then something happened in the third quarter that was simply beautiful. Giants QB Daniel Jones broke off an 80-yard run and was headed to the end zone… when he tripped himself and rolled inside the 10 yard line.

It perfectly summed up the NFC East this year:

Here’s the entire play in all of its glory:

Jones’ own teammates were seen laughing at him:

One teammate had faith in his QB:

Patrick Mahomes stood up for his fellow QB:

The Giants were able to punch it in from the 1 yard line a few plays later for a go-ahead TD.

But man, that was too good.