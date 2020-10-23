CSK vs MI memes: Chennai Super Kings’ dismal performance against Mumbai Indians invited severe criticism across social media platforms.

During the 41st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss was justified by his bowlers in the best possible manner.

It all started with Indians pacer Trent Boult sending back Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the first over itself. After Boult drew the first blood, Jasprit Bumrah generated double the impact from the other end as he dismissed Ambati Rayudu (2) and Narayan Jagadeesan (0) in the second over.

The same meant that Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to walk in to bat in the second over. In the next over, Chennai’s top-scorer this season in Faf du Plessis (1) departed after edging the ball behind the stumps off Boult.

Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scoring three boundaries in Bumrah’s second over gave some hopes to their fans but it wasn’t to be as Jadeja’s (7) attempt to attack Boult in his third over handed a simple catch to Mumbai all-rounder Krunal Pandya at short mid-wicket.

Been restricted to 24/5 in the powerplay, CSK further lost hopes in the next over as Dhoni (16) was dismissed by Rahul Chahar right after stepping out and hitting a six.

With Super Kings seven-down and all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Shardul Thakur in the middle, the team would be hoping for them to play a total of 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

CSK vs MI memes

#CSKvMI

CSK fans to Mi fans after watching the condition of Csk pic.twitter.com/0jA0iBqXtV — Ansh Saxena (@meme__verse) October 23, 2020

QDK after generating more fantasy points from behind the stumps than the whole CSK batting lineup. 🥱 #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/P0Oa2IrXeX — Deepanjan (@deepanzon) October 23, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.