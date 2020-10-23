CSK vs MI Man of the Match: The fast bowler from Mumbai Indians was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Sharjah tonight.

During the 41st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians secured a thumping 10-wicket victory to regain their position at the top of the points table on the back of seven wins in 10 matches.

Chasing a paltry 115-run target, Mumbai thrived on the back of an unbeaten 116-run opening partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan.

Kishan, who got the opportunity to open the batting in place of injured regular captain in Rohit Sharma, grabbed the chance with both as he registered his fifth IPL half-century and the second of this season.

Outperforming his senior partner in de Kock (46 not out), Kishan ended up scoring 68* (37) with the help of six fours and five sixes as Indians sealed the chase in the 13th over.

While the left-handed showed their prowess in the second innings, it was Indians’ bowlers who laid the foundation of this victory. Having sent back half the opposition XI back to the pavilion inside the powerplay, the likes of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah deserve a major part of the credit for this match.

While Bumrah dismissing the likes of Ambati Rayudu (2) and Narayan Jagadeesan (0) was followed by spinner Rahul Chahal also taking two wickets, it was Trent Boult who registered match-winning bowling figures of 4-1-18-4.

So far the performance by @mipaltan has been incredible. Brilliant start by @trent_boult & @Jaspritbumrah93. The support by the rest of the bowling attack was enough to restrict @ChennaiIPL to a low total of 114 at Sharjah. Who was your gamechanger of the 1st innings?#CSKvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

The 31-year old left-arm bowler’s victims included Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Faf du Plessis (1), Ravindra Jadeja (7) and Sam Curran (52) as he was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award for picking his career-best IPL bowling figures.

“I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance. I’ve been lucky to get the first over so if it’s going to swing, it’s going to be up front. The wickets are becoming a lot slower and lot drier. I think it just comes down to accuracy,” Boult told host broadcaster Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.