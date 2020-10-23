MS Dhoni: The captain of Chennai Super Kings admitted that he is hurt by his team’s performance in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni admits that himself and the team is “hurt” after their dismal performance this year. While this is the first time in their 11-year history that Super Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs, tonight was also the first time when Chennai lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

“Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn’t been our year. In only one or two games this year we have batted and bowled well together. Whether you lose by ten wickets or eight wickets, it hardly matters.

“All the players are hurting, but they are trying their best. It doesn’t always go your way. Hopefully in the next three games we’ll try to put our last stand,” Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Dhoni, who has had a decorated career at the highest level and even in the Indian Premier League, considered such a season as “part and parcel” and hoped to do well in the remaining three matches.

“I feel it is part and parcel, you think more about the process. Even when you are hurting you put a smile on your face so that the management doesn’t look like they are in panic. That is what the youngsters want and I feel the boys have done that. We have kept the dressing room like that and hopefully we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride,” Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni on playing remaining IPL 2020 matches

Being asked about building the team for the next season of IPL, Dhoni laid emphasis on the auction and venue of the tournament which remains unconfirmed as of now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting to rest murmurs of him resting in the remaining matches, Dhoni confirmed taking part in all the three matches.

My fav modern day Indian player has been @msdhoni .This IPL though reminds me of what Vijay Merchant said: retire when people say why, and not when they say why not! Mahi is a true legend: remember him for all the great things he has done for Indian cricket. Gnight, shubhratri! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 23, 2020

“We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year.

“Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure. Captain can’t run away, so I’ll be playing in all the games,” Dhoni concluded.