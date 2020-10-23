BAY Vs FRK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Frankfurt’s unbeaten record stands the test of time when they come across Bayern Munich today.

Not even the most faithful and ardent of Frankfurt supporters would have foreseen the club’s electric start to life in Bundesliga 2020-21. After an agonising soiree the last time around, the club finds itself unbeaten in its opening four encounters this campaign.

Its been an emphatic start for the club, one which sees the side sit as high as 4th place with the two wins and two defeats apiece. However, as the club looks to prolong that sensational run today, it waits its sternest test of the season when it goes to take on the might Bayern Munich team today.

Not only are Bayern Munich tearing up the league as has become their tradition now but the side ended up showcasing its mettle in the Champions League as well. Up against a resolute Atletico Madrid defence, Bayern Munich had little qualms in raking up the goals as they went onto hit the Spaniards for four on the day.

BAY Vs FRK Fantasy Probable Winner

While Frankfurt’s sublime form can’t be discounted, the club will be resigned to a defeat today. They are up against stalwarts Bayern Munich, a team they just won’t be able to curb from scoring.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Tanguy continues to spend time on the injury bed while Tolisso’s red card will keep him out with Gnabry also missing the tie owing to COVID.

The injured Kagar is ruled out for Koln today.

Bayern Munich

Neuer, Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez, Kimmich, Goretzka, Costa, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Frankfurt

Trapp, Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Toure, Rode, Ilsanker, Younes, Kamada, Dost, Silva

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Bayern Munich Vs Frankfurt

Date And Time: 24th October, Saturday- 7:00pm IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Bayern Munich

Lewandowski: 7 Goals, 3 Assists

Frankfurt

Bygone Encounter

Arminia Vs Bayern Munich: 1-4

Koln Vs Frankfurt: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

Its not only this season that Kevin Trapp has shown how astute a shot stopper he is. Even in a time of peril last season, he was the only player who thwarted the opposition from piling on the goals against his team.

Defenders

Whenever Bayern Munich have been in play, their fullbacks have always seen the light of our side. Not only are Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard accorded with a free hand to express themselves freely in the side’s attack but have justified their role as well with searing runs to contribute both goals and assists in between them.

The likelihood of a cleansheet for the side sees CB Jerome Boateng join up with the two.

Midfielders

Shrugging off an injury to be fit in time for his side’s clash against Atletico Madrid, Joshua Kimmich is set to get the go ahead for this one as well. He had an assist against the Spanish club, one which showed why he’s become such an integral part of his side now.

Kinglsey Coman scored twice and assisted the one to run rings around Atletico Madrid. Elsewhere, with the one goal apiece, both Sebastian Rode and Daichi Kamada will be inducted into our setup from Frankfurt.

Strikers

The focal point of his side’s yet again with the three goals and one assist in his kitty, striker Andre Silva completes the set of picks from the side. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s leading scorer as has become the norm, Robert Lewandowski will be the first name from the club with Thomas Muller who has three goals and three assists linking up with him.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His seven goals and three assists meant Robert was always going to captain our side while Muller is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Trapp, Jerome, Pavard, Davies, Kimmich, Kamada, Rode, Coman, Robert, Muller, Silva

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.