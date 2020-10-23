BAR vs RM Fantasy Prediction: With Spain’s most hotly contested and feisty rivalry finely poised at 96 each, today’s contest makes for an absolute belter.

We have an absolute edge of the seat thriller on our hands today. When two sides who have hated each other since the inception of the league decades back take on each other today, the fireworks are bound to explode in a rivalry which has conventionally been the talk of the town.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to ensure that this contest lives up to its billing.

There’s never been a dull moment when these two square off against each other and this tie makes for an intoxicating concoction as well with either side looking to break the deadlock they find themselves in.

Having taken on each other 285 times previously, either side has the 96 wins to its name with the most recent coming for Real Madrid as they trounced Barcelona 2-0 last term. It saw Real Madrid edge ahead of Barcelona 73-72 in the showdowns between them in the La Liga, a figure Barcelona will be eager to level come today.

Probable Winner

With either side losing its contest in the league last weekend, today’s contest becomes all the more important. Where Barcelona managed to turnaround their 1-0 defeat to Getafe with a routing in the Champions League, Real Madrid further dwindled in form after been run to the ground by a COVID ravaged Shakhtar Donetsk side.

Form has little bearing on this contest though and we envision Real Madrid hitting back hard. However, neither side should have enough resources to win this one with this looking headed for an imminent draw.

Team News

The duo of Umtiti and Alba continues to struggle with injuries for Barcelona.

Probable Playing 11

Barcelona

Neto, Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Fati, Coutinho, Trincao, Messi.

Real Madrid

Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio.

Top Scorer

Barcelona – Fati: 3 Goals

Real Madrid – Vinicus: 2 Goals

BAR vs RM Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

He’s now been hit for four goals in his last two outing but he’ll still be opting for Thibaut Courtois for this one. After a horrid couple of seasons with the club, he’s managed to stabilise a sinking ship with a string of relatively reasonably good displays.

Defenders

Sergio Ramos’ impact at Real Madrid is telling. The side have looked timid and bleak without him, a side which has not been able to make do without their captain as was well documented in the side’s 3-2 defeat in the Champions League.

He’s all fit now and with the go ahead for the day’s affair, the one goal CB makes for an instant pick for us. We have fullback Nacho Vidal join up with him while Sergio Roberto’s attacking contributions make him our lone pick from Barcelona.

Mid-fielders

This is turning out to be Ansu Fati’s season. The Barcelona man has lit the league up, a player who continued his fluent touch in the Champions League as well to make the three goal an instant pick for us.

Philippe Coutinho has taken no time to settle into his grove at the club as well. Back this season, he’s pulled off one goal and two assists to make him the second pick from the club with Sergio Busquets completing the trio.

Real Madrid on the other hand see us immerse in the services of Toni Kroos. Rested for the Champions League, he’s all fresh for this one, a tie where he’ll be looking to keep the ball moving quickly for his side.

Federico Valverde has been solid as ever for the club, a player whose versatile ability to both control play and dictate it make him the second part of the duo from the side.

Strikers

Lionel Messi has scored just once for Barcelona till now but he did score earlier in the week to see us opt for him. Real Madrid on the other hand see their striker Karim Benzema represent them given his one goal.

Captain and vice-captain

Messi’s ever present threat sees him be our captain while Ramos is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Courtois, Nacho, Ramos, Roberto, Federico, Philippe, Toni, Sergio, Fati, Messi, Karim.

