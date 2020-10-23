AVL vs LU Fantasy Team Prediction: Leeds United come across a familiar encounter from their Championship days.

Not long back, these two sides were clashing heads in the Championship. Two years have changed everything though with both of our opponents of the day earning promotion to the Premier League with this being the first tie between the two since the 2018-19 season.

For newly promoted Leeds United, the opening couple of clashes have been a mixed bag of results. While the side is yet to really establish itself a mainstay of the league, the overwhelming performances have seen them become the talk of the town with the club impressing many with their work rate, resilience and acumen.

While all these traits were on show in abundance the last time around, Leeds United ended up falling short against Wolverhampton. Going down to a deflected Raul Jimenez strike, Leeds Untied just failed to do enough in the attacking docket to be handed over a 1-0 defeat despite giving a good account of themselves on the day.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, their opponents of the day extended their unbeaten spree to four matches after putting down Leicester City 1-0 on the day. This promises to be yet another testing fixture for Leeds United, one where we envision their better knowhow to dictate play and control the game serving them fruitfully to see the side pull off a draw.

Team News

Wesley continues to extend his spell on the injury bed.

Leeds United fraught with injuries with all of Liam, Kalvin, Adam, Berardi and Diego set to miss out on the day’s action.

Probable Playing 11

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins.

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Costa, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Top Goal-scorer

Aston Villa – Grealish: 3 Goals, 3 Assists.

Leeds – Bamford: 3 Goals, 1 Assist.

AVL vs LU Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keeper

Registering yet another cleansheet, Emiliano Martinez is truly on a dream run at the moment. The last 4 months have completely rehauled his career, ones where the shot stopper has shown the global stage what he’s capable of when given the platform to showcase his credentials.

Defenders

A cleansheet against Leicester City along with the one assist in the league sees us make Tyrone Mings an instant pick for us. Leeds United meanwhile have the same suspects make their presence felt in our side with the two fullbacks being snared by us.

In Sam Dallas and Luke Ayling, the club has at its disposal two players who love making their presence felt in attack, names who have the one assist apiece to show from their attacking knowhow.

Mid-fielders

Jack Harrison might have been able to help his side open their goal scoring account against Wolverhampton but it was in no part due to his fault. The wide attacking player yet again worked his way up and down the flank, a name whose ability to keep serving up pinch perfect crosses and assists has seen him register two assists this season.

The opposition on the other hand will be represented by a triad. We begin with on loan Ross Barkley, someone who has scored two goals in the space of his first two fixtures for his new side.

Captain Jack Grealish has constructed three goals and three assists to see him link up with Barkley with John McGinn who has the most assists at four wrapping the selection from the side.

Strikers

Ollie Watkins’ hattrick against Liverpool sees him be the lone pick from his side in this slot. Leeds United on the other hand see top scorer with the three goals and one assist, Patrick Bamford be the first piece of the puzzle from the side, one completed by Rodrigo Moreno who scored against City.

Captain and vice-captain

Having played a part in six goals, Grealish comes out to captain our side while Bamford is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Martinez, Mings, Ayling, Dallas, Harrison, Jack, Ross, John, Ollie, Bamford, Moreno.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.