The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when healthy, boast an unstoppable receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bucs’ receiving corps could soon become even more difficult to defend. According to multiple reports on Friday night, the Bucs are working toward adding another All-Pro talent at the position, at the behest of quarterback Tom Brady.

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown’s eight-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy will soon conclude, and the polarizing star will be eligible to be reinstated after Week 8. Brown last played an NFL game on September 15th, 2019, for the Patriots, but was cut after just one game with the organization amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tom Brady has publicly supported Brown through all of his off-field issues, and Brown has maintained that whenever he returned to the NFL, he wants to play alongside Brady. Russell Wilson has been recruiting Brown to the Seahawks, but according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are now favorites to land Brown.