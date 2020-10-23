The new Among Us Update rolls out today, the wait is finally over. Here’s what game dev Forest Willard had to say on the update & about what we can expect.

Of the many events taking place this October, the new Among Us update has to be pretty near the top when it comes to making headlines. The game has become so famous that it may even play a part in America’s election hopes! However, the challenges of managing a game that half the planet plays daily can be easier said than done. And that too especially when the team at the core is just a small group of 3.

So yeah. I’m rolling out the server update. I’m using a faster method than I’ve done before, but it’ll impact players more. Trying to be careful, but also, you might get booted. It’s for the greater good at this point. Consider it an “emergency maintenance for ??? hours” — Forest (@forte_bass) October 23, 2020

New Among Us update: Forest breaks the news on Twitter.

For those of you who do not know who Forest is, he’s one the 3 game devs at the helm of Among Us’s development at Innersloth. He is also the chief person when it comes to community interaction. So, if there’s anyone you can expect to trust when it comes to Among Us news, it’s Forest!

Therefore, what did he have to say? Well for starters, he hinted at a “faster method” that they have adopted to roll out this update. As to what this “faster method” might be, however, he did not reveal much. But he did say that it would “impact players more” than normal. By this, he meant that few players may get unexpectedly “booted” from games. So, I suppose we should expect server issues during the rolling out of the update.

However, a/c to Forest, the problem should not persist for long & the emergency maintenance will only last a few hours. It’ll be “for the greater good” as far as he’s concerned. So, I suppose the dev team can be said to be cautiously optimistic of the update’s impact at this point.

Also worth nothing that the reason I didn’t roll this update out sooner is that I was afraid of false positives: You totally might see the game think you’re hacking when you’re not. I’ve done my best to find this kind of bug, but my hand is forced this time. — Forest (@forte_bass) October 23, 2020

What about the Among Us Hack Problem?

For most of you who’ve had access to the beta, the new gameplay features are already rather old. The taskbar customisation, anonymous voting etc. So, we won’t get into that. You can check them out here. A major part of the update, however, that the beta program did not cover was the hack prevention methods. And Among Us has been suffering from an acute hack problem for a while now. So, what did Forest have to say about that?

The good news is, as promised, the game will receive some hack prevention mechanics. The bad news, however, is that the process still seems to be unstable. That’s because Forest strictly asked players to be wary of “false positives”. “You totally might see the game think you’re hacking when you’re not”, he said. So, this definitely proves that there are some bugs and issues to be fixed. However, Forest also felt that his “hand was forced” given the situation and this is the best they could do.

The Bottomline.

On the whole, the Innersloth Devs seem to be cautious with their predictions of the update. We haven’t witnessed any outspoken promises either. So, the hack problem may not be cured entirely. At the same time, they do seem confident about a lot of things as well. Therefore, I think we can safely expect a major improvement if not a cure.

All that remains now is for us to wait and see as the update hits the streets. Fingers Crossed!