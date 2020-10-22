ZAL vs VAL Fantasy Prediction: League leaders Kaunas fast taking on shape as firm contenders for this edition’s coveted title.

With four wins in their opening four games in Euroleague 2020-21, Zalgiris Kaunas are taking on a side to be held in high esteem. The only side in the showpiece competition to hold a 100% winning record at the moment, the side has been an impeccable outfit in the early instalments.

The 89-73 win over Efes saw the side hammer their place in first spot. The win was yet another statement of intent from the side, one which saw them not only clobber their opponents with an immaculate brand of attacking play but more importantly a tenacious brand of defensive basketball.

Where Kaunas did everything within their disposal to string together another win on the day, Valencia on the other hand encountered their first defeat of the season. Taking on countrymen Barcelona, the side slipped to a closely fought 71-66 defeat, a result which put the brakes on their two game winning spree.

Probable Winner

Failing to come out on top in their first real test of the season, Valencia showed that they still have a slew of issues to iron before they have be regarded as a worthy opposition. It was hardly the result to welcome Kaunas, an opposition which will capitalise on their prevalent issues in attack.

Team News

Sastre’s knee injury will continue to keep him out of action for Valencia.

Probable Playing 5

Kaunas

Grigonis, Milaknis, Rubit, Hayes, Geben.

Valencia

Dubljevic, Prepelic, Vives, Tobey, Williams.

Best Shooter

Kaunas – Hayes: 15 Points

Valencia – Dubljevic: 13 Points

Best Defender

Kaunas – Lauvergne: 8 Rebounds

Valencia – Dubljevic: 8 Rebounds

ZAL vs VAL Fantasy Prediction

Point Guard

Now a mainstay of his side’s shooting arounds, Lukas Lekavicius is only upping the ante with each passing game. His innate ability to drop triples saw him pull off a well versed 12 points against Efes to see him hold down on his spot in our side.

Shooting Guard

While his 6 points were enough to see Klemen Prepelic be our pick in this slot, what really alluded us towards his picks were the 5 assists he popped up with. We will be partnering him alongside Martin Hermannsson, someone who despite his limited minutes makes for a viable pick given his ability to shoot from the deep.

Small Forward

Nikola Kalinic’s 13 points against Barcelona showed why over the years he’s become such a favourite of the Valencia supporters. The small forward is packed with a sprawling skill set, one which allows him to rifle his way through to the field points with a high conversion rate.

Power Forward

The only reason Valencia were able to push Barcelona close and fall only 5 points short of a win was due to Louis Labeyrie. The power forward was a rock on the day, refusing to let anything past him as he came up with a stellar 8 defensive rebounds.

Kaunas’ Nigel Hayes is only going from strength to strength. He’s effortlessly lofting the ball into the rim, a player who utilised his ability to shoot with precision to score 17 points the last time around.

Centre

Joffrey Lauvergne almost ended up with a double-double in his bygone affair. The centre had 10 points and 8 rebounds, ones which came courtesy of his ability to lunge onto the second chance points.

Valencia’s mainstay in both attack and defence, the 13 points and 8 rebounds Bojan Dubljevic ended up with against Barcelona make him a must have pick for us today.

Star Player

It’s that wholesome display which sees Bojan be snagged as our star player while Hayes is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Lukas, Klemen, Martin, Kalinic, Hayes, Louis, Joffrey, Bojan.

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.