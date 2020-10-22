Getty Images



The Rays never had a lead in their World Series Game 1 loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday. In the first inning of Game 2, second baseman Brandon Lowe made sure there would be no repeat. With one out, Lowe got things going early for the Rays with a bomb to left-center field off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin.

The no-doubter went 410 feet, per Statcast. It was a loud noise, no? Definitely not a cheap home run.

For Lowe and the Rays, the hope is that this helps kick things into gear for Lowe. He came into the game with a terrible 2020 postseason. Prior to this homer, he was hitting .107/.180/.161 in 61 plate appearances. He was 6 for 56 with 19 strikeouts and just one homer.

In the regular season, it was a different story for Lowe. He likely would’ve been an All-Star if they had the Midsummer Classic this year. He hit .269/.362/.554 (good for a 152 OPS+) with 14 homers and 37 RBI in 56 games. He led the AL in win probability added and his 2.1 WAR trailed only Jose Abreu, D.J. LeMahieu, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez among AL position players.

Quite bluntly: The Rays got to the World Series while dragging along the man who was their best player in the regular season. He went from a centerpiece to an eyesore. Yes, the Rays are in the World Series, but their offense before Wednesday in the playoffs was getting carried by breakout rookie Randy Arozarena and the random homer. There hasn’t been any consistent help elsewhere. They’ll hope Lowe’s shot was less random and more a great player finally breaking through and getting hot at the right time.