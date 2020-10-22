Kane Williamson not playing: The overseas batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad isn’t part of their Playing XI in Dubai tonight.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and chose to field.

“We are gonna bowl. I don’t think too much is going to change. The last game here, it held up a bit more in the first half of the game. It came on quite nice in the back end. We just have to wait and see. It’s alright, we get another game today,” Warner said during the toss.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith, on the other hand, revealed that he wanted to bat first. Coming on the back of a victory against Chennai Super Kings, RR have decided to play the same team.

“I was looking to bat. It was a good win the other night [against Chennai Super Kings]. We are heading in the right direction, playing good cricket. You got to play well to make it to the finals and you need to peak at the right time,” Smith said during the toss.

Why is Kane Williamson not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs Rajasthan Royals?

As far as the changes for Hyderabad are concerned, they have made a couple of them by bringing in all-rounder Jason Holder and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

Kane Williamson, who had suffered a quadricep injury against Kolkata Knight Riders, won’t take part in this match. Apart from Williamson, pacer Basil Thampi has also been benched with a similar option in Holder coming in.

“He’s [Kane Williamson] done something to his quad, that’s unfortunate. We have the big man [Jason] Holder coming in. [Shahbaz] Nadeem is in for [Basil] Thampi. It’s been tough not to include him [Holder] in the team before,” Warner added.

Jason Holder IPL 2020 Price

With West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder getting an IPL 2020 stint as the injured Mitchell Marsh’s replacement, his price tag isn’t a public affair. The 28-year old player had made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2013.

However, since then, he has only played 11 matches for three franchises including Hyderabad (2014) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2016). In 11 IPL T20s, Holder’s five wickets have come at an average of 61.20, an economy rate of 8.50 and a strike rate of 43.20.