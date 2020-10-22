Fifty. Three. Days.

That’s how long the Yannick Ngakoue Era lasted in Minnesota before the Vikings shipped him off to Baltimore on Thursday in a trade that doubles as a sign that the 1-5 team is already looking ahead to the 2021 season and is probably in the beginning stages of a major rebuild. After trading a second-rounder (and conditional fifth) to the Jaguars for Ngakoue back in August, the Vikings had to settle for a third-rounder (and conditional fifth) in order to get Ngakoue off their books.

Let’s grade the deal for both the Ravens and Vikings. We’ll start with Minnesota…

The Vikings make the best out of bad situation



The Vikings basically traded a second-round pick for a third-round pick just to have Ngakoue on the roster for six games. It doesn’t sound like a disastrous trade-off, but given the current records of Baltimore and Minnesota, it’s more like a two-round drop. Based on the standings today, the Vikings sent the 37th pick to Jacksonville. They got the 92nd pick from the Ravens.

That’s a 55-pick difference!

In hindsight, that first trade looks like an inexcusable mistake by the front office, but I don’t think it should affect how we view today’s trade from the Vikings’ perspective. It was a sunk cost at this point and the Vikings did well to get something in return for a player who was headed for free agency at season’s end. Getting a third-round compensatory pick would have been the best-case scenario for Minnesota, and this trade ensures they get the best return.

Grade: B

Ngakoue could very well be the missing piece for the Ravens



I do think that first trade should be factored into how we view the move for Baltimore, as it set a market value for a player of Ngakoue’s ability. Getting a player who was worth a second-round pick 53 days ago for only a third-round pick is an obvious win for a team that lacks pass-rush talent. Now, obviously, Baltimore is getting Ngakoue for only 10 regular-season games, but this team is a lock for the postseason — its playoff odds are sitting at 93%, per FiveThirtyEight — and is more concerned with the last few games of the season than it is the games it missed out on.

Ngakoue is an impactful addition for one of the best teams in the NFL, even if the Ravens defense, which ranks fourth in Defensive DVOA per Football Outsiders, didn’t seem to be in need of reinforcements. In a somewhat reduced role in Minnesota — he played 73% of the snaps while with the Vikings — Ngakoue was still very productive, picking up four sacks and 16 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

I would expect those numbers to take a huge jump now that he’s in Baltimore. For several reasons, the most prominent one being Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and his highly-aggressive pressure package, which makes things easier for his edge rushers by creating blocking mismatches. Playing for a winning team should also help. Ngakoue is a speed rusher who is at his best when he can just pin his ears back and get after the passer without having to worry about his run responsibilities…

Well, the Ravens will be winning a lot of games, so Ngakoue should have plenty of those opportunities over the next few months.

And maybe with Ngakoue around, the Ravens won’t have to totally rely on blitzes to get pressure on the quarterback. We saw the Chiefs exploit Martindale’s blitzes in Baltimore’s only loss on the season. Defenses have had the most success against Patrick Mahomes when they can get after him with a standard rush. Ngakoue should give the Ravens a better shot at doing so.

Even if Ngakoue doesn’t propel the Ravens to the Super Bowl, this trade likely won’t cost the team much in the end. If he does get to free agency, he’ll likely fetch a big enough deal to net Baltimore a compensatory pick not too far off in value from the third-rounder used in the trade. And his cap hit — just over $5 million — isn’t going to kill the Ravens’ books. It’s the kind of low-risk/high-reward move we’ve seen this front office team make so often over the last decade.

Back in August, the Ravens were one of the teams rumored to be interested in Ngakoue. Instead of giving up a valuable pick, they remained patient and things just sort of worked out for them. If only the Vikings had the same foresight.

Grade: A-