“We can swap cars”- Max Verstappen attacks Lewis Hamilton after the latter claimed that the Red Bull cars are closing the gap.

Max Verstappen is probably milking the most out of the present Red Bull cars with his consistent podiums this season, yet the Dutch driver is 3rd in the standings of the drivers’ championship.

Though, after the Eifel Grand Prix race, where Lewis Hamilton equalized Michael Schumacher’s most wins record, the Briton was caught on the radio saying that Red Bull is getting faster.

Citing the same incident, the reporter asked Verstappen about his thoughts over Hamilton’s immediate statement after the win in Germany.

Verstappen perplexed with the statement candidly asked Hamilton to change the cars, so that he gets to know the staggering difference between the two teams.

“We can swap cars and I’ll show you how far we are,” said Verstappen. Although, Verstappen agreed that there have been significant changes in the car, which has made it better but still Red Bull has a huge deficit against Mercedes.

“We can swap cars”- Watch the video

Red Bull under pressure to deliver

If not posing enough challenge against Mercedes was not a huge problem, then things are going worse for the Austrian team at the moment.

First of all, the team needs to resolve the new power unit situation, which has been caused by the unprecedented exit of Honda, which is now scheduled for 2022.

This concern has led to Verstappen having doubts over Red Bull and the team is now under pressure to deliver things for their star driver.

Meanwhile, the team management is also confused about whom to appoint as Verstappen’s teammate next year, with doubts over Alex Albon already looming.

According to Helmut Marko, an ideal partner of Verstappen shall always be close to him in competition during the races.