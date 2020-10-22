Michael Jordan has been in the news recently for his philanthropy and stance towards social justice. He added another feather to his cap by opening a clinic for the uninsured.

Healthcare in the USA was supposed to be free for all with the instituting of Obamacare. But Donald Trump’s Republican government has rolled back its implementation.

Jordan pledged $100 million to philanthropic causes related to the black community only in August. He made over $140 million in 2019 from royalties.

Jordan’s new clinic in Charlotte to provide accessible healthcare for people with no health insurance

With an amount of $7 million invested in its construction, Jordan’s latest healthcare venture is a state of the art facility. This clinic has been opened in partnership with Novant Health.

Jordan also partnered with this company for his first family clinic launched last year. It met with resounding success and much gratitude from the local community.

The 2nd medical clinic Novant Health funded by basketball legend Michael Jordan opened Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina — one year after the first one opened. “It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte,” the NBA legend said. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/P6AHarQ7aa — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 21, 2020

“It gives my family great pride to know that we are making a difference in Charlotte,” Jordan said.

Most of the uninsured masses in the vicinity of this facility are from the black and latin communities. These are also communities disproportionately affected by the threat of Covid-19.

Much of the explanation for this can be traced to the comparatively lower food and health security enjoyed by this segment of the population.

The USA is suffering from over a thousand deaths daily now. Cases are increasing at a rate of over 60,000 per day as of this week. The Covid threat, in addition to other debilitating health issues faced by the country, will be the biggest issue to be faced by Jordan’s second clinic.