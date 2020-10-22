Getty Images



The UEFA Europa League draw took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland, to determine the road to the final in Gdańsk in 2021. Arsenal were paired with Rapid Wien, Molde and Dundalk in Group B, while their London rivals Spurs were pitted with Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage. The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10, and as always, CBS All Access is your go-home for the Europa League. You can stream every Europa League (and Champions League) match live on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

1. CFR Cluj (ROU) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2. Roma (ITA) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Young Boys (SUI) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group B

1. Molde (NOR) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2. Arsenal (ENG) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Dundalk (IRL) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. Rapid Wien (AUT) 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group C

1. Leverkusen (GER) 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3. Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4. Nice (FRA) 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Group D

1. Benfica (POR) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2. Rangers (SCO) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3. Lech Poznan (POL) 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4. Standard Liege (BEL) 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group E

1. Granada (ESP) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2. Omonoia (CYP) 1 0 1 0 0 1 3. PAOK (GRE) 1 0 1 0 0 1 4. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group F

1. Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 2. AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Napoli (ITA) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. Rijeka (CRO) 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group G

1. Leicester City (ENG) 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2. Braga (POR) 1 1 0 0 +3 3 3. Zorya Luhansk (UKR) 1 0 0 1 -3 0 4. AEK Athens (GRE) 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group H

1. AC Milan (ITA) 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2. Lille (FRA) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3. Celtic (SCO) 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4. Sparta Prague (CZE) 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group I

1. Villarreal (ESP) 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Qarabag (AZE) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. Sivasspor (TUR) 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group J

1. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2. Royal Antwerp (BEL) 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Ludogorets (BUL) 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. LASK (AUT) 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group K

1. CSKA Moscow (RUS) 1 0 1 0 0 1 2. Wolfsberg (AUT) 1 0 1 0 0 1 3. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 1 0 1 0 0 1 4. Feyenoord (NED) 1 0 1 0 0 1

Group L