TOT Vs LAK Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: LASK Linz look to bolster their defence and make things defensively cumbersome for Tottenham today.

The only way LASK Linz are going to manage to come out unscathed for the impending encounter in the Europa League is if they can keep the home side at bay today. Up against Tottenham in their Group J opener, the Austrians know they have a stern and stiff challenge awaiting them, one which is going to be extremely tricky to work around.

In 5th place in the Austrian Bundesliga, LASK Linz have been extremely dismal in the opening exchanges of the league. After managing to scrape their way to slender wins, the side was finally defeated for the first time with a way superior Rapid Vienna exposing LASK Linz’s appalling brand of play.

The 3-0 trouncing was hardly the result the side wanted to be a part of prior to its matchup with Tottenham. Downbeat after that shambolic showing, LASK Linz find themselves in the thick of action once again as they go sparring with a way superior Premier League opponent this Friday.

TOT Vs LAK Fantasy Probable Winner

Although Tottenham didn’t cover themselves in glory at the weekend either as they allowed London rivals West Ham to draw parity and snatch a 3-3 draw from them, the home side are bound to win this one. The difference in quality is just way too much, one LASK Linz have little chance of withstanding.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The duo of Japhet and Dier is ruled out with injuries for the home side.

Dominik continues to struggle with an injury.

Tottenham

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Winks, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas, Vinicius, Bale

LASK Linz

Lawal, Ramsebner, Wiesinger, Filipovic, Ranftl, Holland, Michorl, Renner, Gruber, Raguz, Balic

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Tottenham Vs LASK Linz Group J

Date And Time: 23rd October, Friday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Top Scorer

Tottenham

LASK Linz

Bygone Encounter

Tottenham Vs West Ham: 3-3

Rapid Vienna Vs LASK Linz: 3-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Prior to the three goals they ended up being thumped for the last time around, LASK Linz had managed to hold fort in defence. The side had been frugal, letting in a mere two goals in the timeframe with Alexander Schlager gutting attacks to gobble up the saves.

Defenders

Tottenham’s defensive aberrations have been hidden from no one this season. The side’s callous brand of defending has sold them down the river, predicaments which have just refused to get out of the side’s hair.

However, this tie is one where the club can finally restore lost confidence defensively. With LASK Linz scoring just five goals in four ties in the league, Tottenham know they are up against a side which has failed to string together two meaningful attacking plays.

It sees us opt for the home side’s entire backline with all of Matt Doherty, Davidson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Ben Davies being ingrained in our team.

Midfielders

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has now settled in nicely at Tottenham to see the club revel in his ability to keep the ball moving quickly around the park.

LASK Linz on the other hand see us make wingback, Reinhold Ranftl the first pick from the side. He’s a versatile player, someone endowed with the nitty gritties necessary to make his presence felt in every nook and cranny of the park.

Peter Michorl joins him up to complete the duo from the side in this unit.

Strikers

The visiting side’s leading scorer with the two goals and one assist to his name, striker Marko Raguz made for a must have pick. Tottenham on the other hand will see both their new entrants, Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius canter their way into our framework given their alluring exploits and expansive expertise.

Captain And Vice-Captain

He’s known to the ruthless infront of goal to see Carlos captain our side while Bale is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Schlager, Davies, Sanchez, Matt, Toby, Pierre, Michorl, Ranftl, Carlos, Bale, Raguz

