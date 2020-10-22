If you’re looking to bet on the Giants-Eagles Thursday Night Football game and need to do some last-minute research, you’re in luck! We’ve put together this handy betting guide, which includes the point spread, moneyline and over-under, player props, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on FOX and NFL Network. The weather forecast for Philadelphia tonight is calling for a cloudy, 68-degree night with very light winds around 5 mph, so weather should not be a factor.

Both the Eagles and Giants have struggled mightily in 2020, and despite combining for just two wins through six weeks, neither team is out of the hunt in the NFC East.

The Eagles (1-4-1) are coming off a home loss to the Ravens, but Philadelphia has some momentum despite the result, as they outscored Baltimore 22-6 in the final quarter to get back in the game. The Giants (1-5) picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, edging the Washington Football Team 20-19 despite getting just 112 passing yards from Daniel Jones.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Money line: Eagles -233 / Giants +195

Over-under: 44.5 points

What you need to know:

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Eagles have a 69.6 percent chance to win, and the Giants have a 30.1 percent chance to win

Per Action Network, the public is heavy on the Eagles, with 65% of bets and 76% of money on Eagles -4.5. The public is also expecting a high-scoring game, with 61% of bets on the over.

Advice

The Eagles have been ravaged by injuries, and star running back Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz will not play on Thursday night. Fortunately, DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox are all set to return.

The Eagles are now without their top two tight ends, but the emergence of Travis Fulgham has helped the offense greatly, and Sanders’ backup Boston Scott has torched the Giants in the past, with four touchdowns against New York in 2019. Despite all the Eagles’ issues, they’re a better team than the Giants, and they’ve been scoring effectively even though Carson Wentz has thrown six interceptions in his last three games. The Giants, meanwhile, haven’t been able to score on anyone outside of the Cowboys, which might be the worst defense in NFL history. I’d take the Eagles -4.5 on Thursday at home.

The over/under is less certain, given all the injuries to the Eagles’ skill players and the general state of the Giants. Expect to see a handful of turnovers spoil would-be scoring drives to keep the total down – but I’d still lean over 44.5. The Eagles’ defense isn’t anywhere close to elite, so if the Giants can put up somewhere between 15-20 points, the Eagles’ offense should be able to cover the difference.

Final score: Eagles 30, Giants 20

Player props to target:

Boston Scott over 21.5 receiving yards (-115) and over 3.5 receptions (+105)

This is going to be a Boston Scott game if history is any indication. In two games against the Giants in 2019, Scott had 113 rushing yards on 29 attempts and four rushing touchdowns, along with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 153 receiving yards. With Ertz and Goedert out, Scott is going to see some dump-off passes from Wentz. He gets to four receptions easily.

Travis Fulgham over 4.5 receptions (-125)

DeSean Jackson is back, but he’s not a consistent volume receiver for the Eagles, and will likely only get a couple deep targets. Fulgham has 16 receptions in his last two games. The Fulgham train rolls on over the Giants.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.